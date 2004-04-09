Lee Not Headed for ABC Family

BBC America chief Paul Lee is staying put, the network said, putting down chatter that Lee might bolt for The Walt Disney Co. problem child ABC Family.

Lee's name surfaced earlier this week as a contender for president of ABC Family.

ABC Cable Networks President Anne Sweeney is searching for a new network president since she took on oversight for ABC Family several months ago from former channel head Angela Shapiro.

Insiders say Sweeney was considering Lee but was still interviewing other candidates.