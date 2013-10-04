Lee Named CEO of New Fusion Network

Isaac Lee has been named CEO of Fusion, the new network being launched as a joint venture by Univision and Disney/ABC Television Networks.

Lee will continue as president of Univision News. He succeeds Beau Ferrari who has been acting CEO. Ferrari continues as an executive VP at Univision.

The network, which will feature news, pop culture and lifestyle programming, is scheduled to launch on TV Oct. 28. Six distributors have agreed to carry the network so far. Fusions digital platform launches Oct. 21.

"Isaac is one of the most creative executives I know. His innovation and commitment makes him the right person in this expanded role," Randy Falco, CEO of Univision Communications, said in a statement.

"Isaac is a visionary and a true leader. We are delighted that he'll now bring his energy, passion and programming genius to Fusion full time," added Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney/ABC Television Group.

"I am honored to take on this increased role with the incredibly creative and ambitious team at Fusion," said Lee. "I want to congratulate Beau Ferrari who has done an excellent job putting in place the building blocks for this network's long term success. I look forward to continuing to work with him and our great partners at ABC and Univision to grow this into one of the most impactful media organizations."