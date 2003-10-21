Lee Gets Caring Award

The Caring Institute has named Jerry Lee, FM-radio pioneer and president of WBEB-FM Philadelphia, one of 2003’s 10 most caring people.

The institute is a nonprofit that promotes "caring, integrity and public service." Other 2003 winners included National Basketball Association player Dikembe Mutombo and Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Lee’s principal humanitarian focus has been investigating inner-city problems. That has included setting up the Jerry Lee Center of Criminology at the University of Pennsylvania and sitting on the board of the International Campbell Collaboration, the charter of which is to figure out "what works and what doesn’t work in the fields of crime, education and social welfare."