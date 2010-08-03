LeBron vs. Lakers: an NBA X-mas Present

LeBron James and his new Miami Heat teammates will be

showcased in ABC's traditional Christmas Day doubleheader NBA opener playing

against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The other game in the Dec. 25 doubleheader will feature the

Boston Celtics against the Orlando Magic.

ESPN will also televise three NBA games on Christmas Day.

ESPN's noon contest features the New York Knicks with Amare Stoudemire versus the

Chicago Bulls with Carlos Boozer. It's evening games feature the Denver Nuggets

vs the Oklahoma Thunder and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Portland

Trailblazers.

With James moving to Miami to play with Olympic teammates

Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, the NBA TV partners are expected to try to air the

Heat as often as possible. Given the hard feelings around the way James

left his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, some fans are likely to tune in

just to root against him.

The Cavs, who received a lump of coal from James, are not

playing on Christmas.