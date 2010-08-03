LeBron vs. Lakers: an NBA X-mas Present
LeBron James and his new Miami Heat teammates will be
showcased in ABC's traditional Christmas Day doubleheader NBA opener playing
against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.
The other game in the Dec. 25 doubleheader will feature the
Boston Celtics against the Orlando Magic.
ESPN will also televise three NBA games on Christmas Day.
ESPN's noon contest features the New York Knicks with Amare Stoudemire versus the
Chicago Bulls with Carlos Boozer. It's evening games feature the Denver Nuggets
vs the Oklahoma Thunder and the Golden State Warriors taking on the Portland
Trailblazers.
With James moving to Miami to play with Olympic teammates
Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, the NBA TV partners are expected to try to air the
Heat as often as possible. Given the hard feelings around the way James
left his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, some fans are likely to tune in
just to root against him.
The Cavs, who received a lump of coal from James, are not
playing on Christmas.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.