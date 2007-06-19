Lebow to Head Up IB

AOL veteran David Lebow has been named president and CEO of station Website network Internet Broadcasting. Formerly the executive VP and BM. of AOL Media Networks, Lebow starts at IB July 2. He replaces founder Reid Johnson, who’s staying with the company.

"Coming from one of the premier web portals, coupled with his extensive local media background, David has the experience to lead us in the next stage of our evolution," said Chairman Steven Goldstein.

Lebow commented, "There’s a great opportunity to increase traffic for our stations, drive success for our advertisers and to create value for our shareholders."

Internet Broadcasting runs more than 70 TV station Websites, including stations owned by Hearst-Argyle, Post-Newsweek and Meredith.