Leavitt takes top spot at ATAS

Todd Leavitt will become president and chief operating officer of the North

Hollywood, Calif.-based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, ATAS chairman

and CEO Bryce Zabel said Tuesday.

Leavitt starts his new job officially Oct. 14, after wrapping up his

job as managing director of Tulip Media Ltd., a film-financing and television-packaging firm.

Before Tulip, Leavitt was chairman of Alliance Television Group. He also

was executive vice president of NBC Productions, now NBC Studios.

Leavitt comes to ATAS after the academy's executive committee voted last Dec.

12 not to renew the contract of his predecessor, Jim Chabin, leaving vacant

since January the academy's top position.

The committee made that decision without the approval of the academy's board

of governors, causing the organization to review its rules.