Leavitt takes top spot at ATAS
Todd Leavitt will become president and chief operating officer of the North
Hollywood, Calif.-based Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, ATAS chairman
and CEO Bryce Zabel said Tuesday.
Leavitt starts his new job officially Oct. 14, after wrapping up his
job as managing director of Tulip Media Ltd., a film-financing and television-packaging firm.
Before Tulip, Leavitt was chairman of Alliance Television Group. He also
was executive vice president of NBC Productions, now NBC Studios.
Leavitt comes to ATAS after the academy's executive committee voted last Dec.
12 not to renew the contract of his predecessor, Jim Chabin, leaving vacant
since January the academy's top position.
The committee made that decision without the approval of the academy's board
of governors, causing the organization to review its rules.
