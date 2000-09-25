Leaving the western show

Cost-cutting networks responding to the shrinking number of major cable operators are abandoning the Western Cable Show. Absent from the floor of the annual convention in December will be Showtime Networks, Encore Media, In Demand, and Playboy Television. C.J. Herschfield, vice president, industry affairs, for the California Cable Television Association, said she regrets the defections, but said there are a number of technology and Internet companies clamoring for extra space.