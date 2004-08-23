Leashing the Dogs

Candidates can question each other's parentage, compare their opponents

to farm animals and sling mud by the truckload in TV and radio spots. In fact,

candidates can do anything short of inciting the public to violence, and

broadcasters are powerless to stop them.

Under the Communications Act, stations are prohibited from "censoring"

candidate-sponsored political advertisements, which means politicians can levy

attacks against their rivals and make claims for their own brand of political

patent medicine that would have the FTC filing a complaint against a

traditional advertiser in a Madison Avenue minute.

One of the campaign reforms that passed judicial muster: Candidates now

have to take on-air ownership of those commercials, That's why you're hearing

President Bush and Sen. Kerry say during their spots that they "approved" them,

which in theory should prove some kind of leash on the attack dogs of political

war.

But candidates can have surrogate thugs, whose so-called "issue ads" are

paid for with soft money, like the current commercials hammering at John

Kerry's war record.

In fact, unlike a politician's commercials, which can say anything,

stations are under no such restraints to accept issue ads. Broadcasters

could turn them down—though that would be

turning down money—if they suspected the messages were libelous, or even if

the commercials did not meet the station's own standards for accuracy or

decorum.

For instance, if any of the claims in the anti-Kerry Swift boat ad

barrage prove libelous, stations could be on the hook for airing them. From

what we hear, most major-group station managers have not been vetting those

commercials through their attorneys, because the bar is extremely high for

proving libel. Swift Boat Veterans For Truth, which created the mud-slinging

campaign spot in which truth may be the only verifiable casualty, reportedly

provided stations running the vile ad with 10 pages worth of documentation with

which to cover their assets. (It's worth mentioning that, last week, three

major newspapers—including The New York

Times—concluded that the commercial suggesting Kerry was no war

hero was blatantly false.)

Given the power of the media to influence the voting public—look at

the talking-head mileage the Kerry charges have gotten—we think broadcasters'

defense against nontruthful or misleading political speech should be better

than "Well, it wasn't libelous."

We believe stations and cable networks that take political ads should

create an election-season segment in their local newscasts, or some cable

equivalent, to provide regular reality checks on those claims, perhaps as a

function of the I-teams that are a staple of most station news operations. Many

stations already do this. All of them should.

It seems to us that there is no more consumer-friendly investigation

than into the slickly packaged, focus-grouped claims, slams and slurs that

political consultants are betting millions of dollars will help decide the

future of the nation.

And not just for the presidential race. There are Congressional, state

and local races, too. Not only would such a watchdog make for responsible and

compelling news, it would provide a disincentive to politicians who choose to

sacrifice the truth on the altar of political ambition.