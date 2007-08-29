Learfield Weighs in on Open Broadcast Spectrum Band

Learfield Communications is the latest sports producer to weigh in against allowing unlicensed portable devices to operate in the broadcast band.

Learfield produces broadcasts for 35 college sports programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Olahoma, and Miami.

Sports programmers make extensive use of wireless microphones, which they say could suffer interference from the devices if the FCC allows them to share the broadcast band.

On the pro side, the Sports Technology Alliance, which represents the NBA, MLB, NASCAR, PGA, NHL and ESPN, has been a frequent filer on the side of broadcasters opposed to using the white spaces for mobile unlicensed devices.

They are among the almost 1,000 comments and notices of FCC contact filed in the proceeding, in which the FCC is trying to decide how to open up the broadcast spectrum band to advanced wireless devices--PDA's laptops, video game controllers.