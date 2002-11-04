Lear study: More political ads than coverage

In contrast to the deluge of political advertising, a study from USC

Annenberg School's Norman Lear Center and its department of political science

found few examples of comprehensive political stories.

Moreover, the Lear Center Local News Archive said, most of the political news

local TV stations do run is far more likely to be about campaign strategies or

the "horse-race" aspects of the campaign than about campaign issues.

Study authors said they analyzed 4,850 half-hour local newscasts in the 50

largest markets and barely one in three -- 37 percent -- carried any campaign

coverage, while nearly three-quarters carried at least one political ad, and

more likely two.

"Many station managers feel that putting political news on their airwaves

would be ratings poison for their news broadcasts," said Martin Kaplan,

associate dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and director of the

Norman Lear Center. "It looks like that fear doesn't apply to airing paid

political ads during those same shows."

And while the political ads often generate their own news, few local newscast

stories critiqued them, according to the study.

The study found that the most attention was paid to gubernatorial races,

followed by U.S. Senate races, with little attention paid to House of

Representatives races.