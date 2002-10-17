Lear study: Election coverge lacking

Almost two-thirds of local TV stations aired no election coverage in their

newscasts between Sept. 18 and Oct. 4, according to a study by The Norman Lear

Center and the University of Wisconsin.

Of 2,454 half-hour newscasts analyzed, 1,311 carried no campaign coverage,

according to the study.

Of the 1,037 election stories that aired, fewer than 20 percent had candidate

soundbites, and for those 20 percent, the average length of the bite was under

10 seconds.

The study used for comparison newscasts on 22 stations that had either

pledged to provide in-depth reporting (identified as "best practices" stations)

or had committed to providing free airtime to candidates.

Among the "best practices" stations, one-half contained campaign stories

(compared with 34 percent) of the study sample. That number was 45 percent for

the free-airtime stations.