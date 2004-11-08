Leanza Is Off MAP

Cheryl Leanza, deputy director of Media Access Project, said Monday that she is leaving the public-interest law firm to tackle telecommunications issues as principal legislative counsel for the National League of Cities.

During her six-plus years at MAP, Leanza was co-counsel in numerous cases including successful appeals of FCC rules deregulating broadcast ownership and rejecting open access requirements for cable Internet service.

She also was MAP's lead attorney in the fight to establish low power radio.

MAP President Andrew Schwartzman said her departure comes as a big blow to the group but characterized her decision to join the National League of Cities as "an excellent professional move."