Lean Angle, Pearson Television's new motorcycle-racing series starring Antonio Sabato Jr., has run out of gas. But it wasn't for lack of horsepower in the top two markets. The show had locked up clearances on CBS O & O WCBS-TV New York and KCAL-TV Los Angeles, but won't debut as planned in fall 2001. Sources say Lean Angle

couldn't land an international distributor, which is a key to offsetting the typically high production costs of action hours. Lately, Pearson hasn't been able to get much action with its action projects, canceling Baywatch Hawaii and yanking Andrew Dice Clay's Colosseum shortly after NATPE.