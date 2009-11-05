Leahy Looks for "Short-Time" Agreement on Satellite Reauthorization

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said Nov. 5

he hoped to work with his colleagues to get a short-time agreement on

the Judiciary committee version of the satellite reathorization bill that was passed out of committee Sept. 24.

The short-time agreement is a way to streamline the floor

consideration of a noncontroversial bill. Leahy pointed out that his

committee has a lot on its plate, including nominations to vet and vote

out and several pieces of must-pass legislation.

He said he

didn't think the bill was controversial. The bill that was reported out

of Leahy's committee passed by voice vote and was free of entangling

amendments. Essentially, it would allow for the importation of distant

signals into so-called short markets that lack one of the network

affiliates or a sufficiently strong signal from a nearby affiliate and

also makes technical corrections to reflect the advent of digital TV.

It

also calls for a study on phasing out the license, which is a way of

dealing with the issue without having it become an obstacle to passage.

While

time is growing short for the reauthorization--the satellite blanket

license to import distant affiliate TV station signals expires at the

end of the year--there is still work to do.

The Senate Judiciary

bill must still be signed off on by the Senate Commerce Committee, then

reconciled with a House version. Because it involves both

communications and copyright issues, jurisdiction is split among

Judiciary and commerce committees in the Senate and House.

The House version that passed out of the Energy & Commerce Committee

currently contains a provision--which allows Dish Network back in the

distant signal business in exchange for delivering local TV station

signals in all 210 markets--that is not in the Senate version.

A possible stop-gap alternative if the two bills cannot be reconciled would be to extend the license for a year.