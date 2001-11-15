Lazarus adds post to TBS resume

Mark Lazarus has been named president of Turner Entertainment group sales and marketing for Turner Broadcasting Sales.

Effective immediately, Lazarus adds oversight of all domestic sales and marketing for TBS Superstation, TNT, Cartoon Network and Turner South to his current duties as president of Turner Sports.

Lazarus succeeds Joe Uva, who is leaving the post to join Optimum Media Direction (OMD), a unit of Omnicom Group, as worldwide president and chief executive officer.

- Richard Tedesco