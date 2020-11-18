Layoffs Continue at NBCU, ViacomCBS

Layoffs continued at Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS, with a new group of people losing their jobs at the companies on Wednesday.

For NBCU, the staff cuts were the result of a restructuring announced earlier this year that combined all of the company’s TV and streaming assets.

The latest group were in the company’s entertainment networks group, where about 5% of the division were let go.

Still to come are job reductions within the entertainment content units headed by recently named Susan Rovner, who this week restructured her leadership team .

At ViacomCBS, about 100 people were dismissed as the company continues to manage last year’s merger of Viacom and CBS. The reductions came from all parts of the company.

ViacomCBS has promised Wall Street that it will manage to extract $800 million in annual cost synergies as a result of the combination.