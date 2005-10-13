Laybourne, Rutledge Co-Chair National Show

Oxygen Media Chairman Geraldine Laybourne and Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge will be co-chairs of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association's 2006 convention.

The National Show will be held in Atlanta April 9-11. It had been planned for May in New Orleans, but had to be moved after Hurricane Katrina.

NCTA has also issued its call for technical papers. Submissions are due Dec. 12.