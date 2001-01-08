Lawyer Tapped For TW Internet post
Time Warner named Executive VP and General Counsel Christopher Bogart head of its high-speed Internet unit. As president and CEO of Time Warner Cable Ventures, he will be responsible for, among other things, negotiating agreements with competing Internet-service providers seeking access to Time Warner's cable systems after the company is acquired by America Online. The Cable Ventures post has been vacant since Glen Britt was named president of Time Warner Cable in 1999.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.