Lawson & Doyle Promoted At 20 th TV

Ken Lawson and Ken Doyle have been promoted to senior VP and national sales managers, Twentieth Television. Lawson, who had been senior VP, broadcast sales and central region manager and Doyle, who had been senior VP, northeast sales manager, will now split sales management duties across the country. They will continue to report to Paul Franklin, executive VP of Twentieth Television.

“With a combined 35 years of experience at Twentieth between them, they have both played an integral part of the successful sales efforts of our off-network and first-run programming,” said Bob Cook, president and COO of Twentieth television in a statement. “These much deserved promotions come at an exciting time for Twentieth Television with sales playing a key role in the syndication rollouts of our new properties.”