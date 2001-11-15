Law's Wolf renews contract

Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, the creator and executive producer of

NBC's Law & Order franchise, has signed a new three-year,

multi-million dollar deal with Studios USA.

Neither Wolf nor Studios USA would confirm the value of the deal, but

insiders say it comes with an 'eight-figure advance' on the back-end syndication

revenue from all three Law & Order series.

The development deal keeps Wolf with Studios USA through Aug. 2006. His current deal with Studios USA runs through 2003.

Wolf, who has also produced such series as Miami Vice, New York

Undercover and the film School Ties, has kept his Wolf Films

production banner at Studios USA since the studio opened its doors in 1998.

Wolf was formerly with Universal TV, which Barry Diller acquired and turned

into Studios USA.

The original Law & Order series is currently in its 12th season on

NBC and is renewed through 2005.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is in its third season, while

Law & Order: Criminal Intent is in its first.

For midseason, Wolf is producing a hybrid drama/reality series for NBC

entitled Trial & Error. -- Joe Schlosser