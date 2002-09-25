In-Laws gets second double bill

NBC was so happy with the performance of back-to-back episodes of its new comedy, The In-Laws, Tuesday night that it plans to do it again next week, putting off the season premiere of Just Shoot Me until Oct. 8, an NBC spokesman said.

The In-Laws, which stars Dennis Farina and Jean Smart, premiered at 8

p.m. EST with a 3.2 rating/9 share among adults 18 through 49, according to

Nielsen Media Research data. The show improved upon that performance at 8:30

p.m. EST, with a 4.4/12 among adults 18 through 49, a 38 percent increase.

When NBC settles its Tuesday-night fall lineup, it will run In-Laws

at 8 p.m., Just Shoot Me at 8:30 p.m., Frazier at 9 p.m. and

Hidden Hills at 9:30 p.m. Newsmagazine Dateline NBC will air at 10

p.m.