In-Laws gets second double bill
NBC was so happy with the performance of back-to-back episodes of its new comedy, The In-Laws, Tuesday night that it plans to do it again next week, putting off the season premiere of Just Shoot Me until Oct. 8, an NBC spokesman said.
The In-Laws, which stars Dennis Farina and Jean Smart, premiered at 8
p.m. EST with a 3.2 rating/9 share among adults 18 through 49, according to
Nielsen Media Research data. The show improved upon that performance at 8:30
p.m. EST, with a 4.4/12 among adults 18 through 49, a 38 percent increase.
When NBC settles its Tuesday-night fall lineup, it will run In-Laws
at 8 p.m., Just Shoot Me at 8:30 p.m., Frazier at 9 p.m. and
Hidden Hills at 9:30 p.m. Newsmagazine Dateline NBC will air at 10
p.m.
