In-Laws on the fence

Although NBC will continue airing original episodes of The In-Laws

through January, the show is stopping production without a full-season order,

an NBC spokeswoman said.

NBC ordered an initial 13 episodes of the show and followed that up with

another two, but it plans to air all of the episodes, then make a decision on the

show's future at the end of next month.

The show, which stars Dennis Farina and Jean Smart, airs Tuesday nights at

8:30 p.m. The show never found its audience, scoring an average Nielsen Media Research rating of 3.3

among adults 18 through 49, and third or fourth place, respectively, in the time

period among households and viewers.

The In-Laws is produced by Kelsey Grammer's Gramnet Productions in

association with Paramount Television, with Kelsey Grammer and Mark Reisner

executive-producing.