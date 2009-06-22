Lawrence Joins WGAE

Ursula Lawrence, a field rep and organizer at the Directors Guild of America, has joined the Writers Guild of America, East, as lead strategic organizer, in another move to increase union membership.

WGAE Executive Director Lowell Peterson hired Justin Molito last fall as head of its organizing efforts.

Lawrence will help try and expand union representation in news, new media, and animation, and other areas.

WGAE added 13 cable shows to the union in 2008., including on Comedy Central, Disney Channel and ESPN.