Lawmakers challenge FCC's TV-cap plan

As the Federal Communications Commission nears a vote on raising the cap on

TV-audience reach, Rep. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has introduced legislation that

would retain today's 35 percent limit on one company's TV-household

coverage.

Congress also would have future discretion to change the cap because the bill

would also remove the FCC's obligation to re-evaluate the cap every two

years.

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps John Dingell (D-Mich.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.),

David Price (D-N.C.) and Nathan Deal (R-Ga.).

FCC chairman Michael Powell Monday provided fellow commissioners with

detailed recommendations for changing the cap and several other

broadcast-ownership rules. Powell aims to vote on the revisions June 2.

FCC aides would not reveal details, but Powell is widely expected to suggest

a new limit of 45 percent.

A companion Senate bill is expected to be introduced by Sens. Ted Stevens

(R-Alaska) and Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.).