Lawmakers challenge FCC's TV-cap plan
As the Federal Communications Commission nears a vote on raising the cap on
TV-audience reach, Rep. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has introduced legislation that
would retain today's 35 percent limit on one company's TV-household
coverage.
Congress also would have future discretion to change the cap because the bill
would also remove the FCC's obligation to re-evaluate the cap every two
years.
The bill is co-sponsored by Reps John Dingell (D-Mich.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.),
David Price (D-N.C.) and Nathan Deal (R-Ga.).
FCC chairman Michael Powell Monday provided fellow commissioners with
detailed recommendations for changing the cap and several other
broadcast-ownership rules. Powell aims to vote on the revisions June 2.
FCC aides would not reveal details, but Powell is widely expected to suggest
a new limit of 45 percent.
A companion Senate bill is expected to be introduced by Sens. Ted Stevens
(R-Alaska) and Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.).
