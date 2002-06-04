Lawmakers: Cablevision should say YES

Several New York state lawmakers introduced legislation

Tuesday intended to force Cablevision Systems Corp.'s hand and make it carry Yankees Entertainment &

Sports Network on its basic tier.

Mimicking a federal law that requires cable operators that own programming to

carry independent cable programmers on equitable terms, the bill "would give the

state of New York the ability to take action when such a dispute arises and

federal regulators opt not to intercede," according to a statement.

Two state senators and an assemblyman introduced the bill.

"It is terribly wrong when programming is kept from viewers because of the

anti-competitive actions of cable operators that happen to own competing

programming," Assemblyman Alex Gromack (D-Congers) said. "In this case, every

day, residents in the communities I represent tell me they are deeply

saddened and outraged that they cannot watch Yankees games simply because

Cablevision does not want the YES Network competing against Cablevision's own

sports services, MSG [Madison Square Garden Network] and Fox Sports New York."

The dispute between YES and Cablevision has gotten progressively

worse over the past two months, with YES filing an antitrust suit against

Cablevision last month.

"The

YES Network knows, and can verify, that the only reason the YES

Network is not being carried on Cablevision's systems is because Cablevision does not want

YES competing with Cablevision's own sports services, MSG and Fox Sports New York," YES chairman Leo J. Hindery Jr. said.

"There is simply no other reason, for every other cable operator in the

Greater New York area is today carrying the YES Network in basic," he added.

Cablevision took issue with Hindery's portrayal of the situation. "This is

the latest YES Network attempt to pressure Cablevision into forcing all of our

customers to pay $72 million per year to watch Yankee games on cable, whether they

want to or not," according to a statement. "Not only is this proposed

legislation pre-empted by federal law, but it also ignores Cablevision's fair and

nondiscriminatory offers to the YES Network that have all been rejected by

YES."

And the National Cable & Telecommunications Association took Cablevision's side: "The legislation

introduced in New York is an improper intrusion into cable-programming-carriage

decisions where Congress has decided that state regulation is

inappropriate."