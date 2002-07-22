Lawmakers ask FCC to anti-copy lead

House and Senate leaders want the Federal Communications Commission to

work quickly to develop a copy-protection solution for digital programming, they

wrote in letters sent last Friday and Monday.

Specifically, House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin

(R-La.); that committee's ranking member, John Dingell (D-Mich.); and Senate

Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) asked the FCC to implement a

"broadcast flag" solution to protect digital content.

"It is beyond dispute that the public interest would be served by regulations

protecting digital-broadcast content while at the same time preserving lawful

consumer use of that content such as making a physical copy for time- and/or

device-shifting purposes," Hollings wrote.

Both letters asked the FCC to work on the broadcast flag, which would mark

digital-TV programming so that it could not be copied and distributed over the

Internet, while Congress works on broader digital-TV legislation.

Tauzin and Dingell have already announced a broad plan, while Hollings said

he and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), ranking member on the Senate Commerce

Committee, will likely work on legislation during Congress' upcoming August

recess.

The National Association of Broadcasters and the Motion

Picture Association of America applauded the letters, while the Consumer

Electronics Association said it still was reviewing them at

deadline.