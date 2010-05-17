Lawlor Takes Over NBC Affiliates Board
Scripps
TV Senior VP Brian Lawlor emerged from the NBC affiliates meeting in New York
today as the new chairman of the affiliates board. A veteran board member, he
succeeds Michael Fiorile, who becomes chairman emeritus.
Fiorile,
who runs Dispatch Broadcast Group, chaired the board since 2008. NBC TV
Network President John Eck saluted Fiorile for his service, calling him a great
friend, a great partner, and a standout representative for the affiliates body.
Some
182 affiliates attended the meeting today, following NBC's presentation at the
New York Hilton. The affiliates vote in board members, and the board members
appoint the officers.
Lawlor,
like several key NBC affiliate managers, praised NBC's development efforts in
advance of the 2010-2011 season. "We're excited by what we saw today," he said,
singling out Monday dramas The Event and Chase. "It's really
clear that NBC invested in development this year. I think people are excited
about the 10 p.m. programs and the audience they'll deliver to late news."
Lawlor,
43, is a true up and comer in the broadcast community. A New Yorker, he was
given oversight of Scripps' 10 stations late in 2008 after running WPTV West
Palm Beach from 2004-2008.
