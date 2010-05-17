Lawlor Takes Over NBC Affiliates Board

Scripps

TV Senior VP Brian Lawlor emerged from the NBC affiliates meeting in New York

today as the new chairman of the affiliates board. A veteran board member, he

succeeds Michael Fiorile, who becomes chairman emeritus.

Fiorile,

who runs Dispatch Broadcast Group, chaired the board since 2008. NBC TV

Network President John Eck saluted Fiorile for his service, calling him a great

friend, a great partner, and a standout representative for the affiliates body.

Some

182 affiliates attended the meeting today, following NBC's presentation at the

New York Hilton. The affiliates vote in board members, and the board members

appoint the officers.

Lawlor,

like several key NBC affiliate managers, praised NBC's development efforts in

advance of the 2010-2011 season. "We're excited by what we saw today," he said,

singling out Monday dramas The Event and Chase. "It's really

clear that NBC invested in development this year. I think people are excited

about the 10 p.m. programs and the audience they'll deliver to late news."

Lawlor,

43, is a true up and comer in the broadcast community. A New Yorker, he was

given oversight of Scripps' 10 stations late in 2008 after running WPTV West

Palm Beach from 2004-2008.