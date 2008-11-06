Lawlor Heads Up Scripps TV

Scripps veteran Brian Lawlor is moving up to senior VP of television for the company, which owns 10 stations. He starts Jan. 1 and replaces Bill Peterson, who is retiring.



Lawlor, 41, is a 15-year veteran of Scripps. He was the vice president and general manager at WPTV West Palm Beach. Since January, he’s been the corporate vice president of sales for the company’s TV division. Six of the Scripps stations are ABC outlets, three are NBCs and one is an independent.



"Unrivaled local news coverage--on air and across all digital platforms--will ensure the future success of the Scripps television businesses, and Brian already has demonstrated the leadership to deliver a product that both viewers and advertisers demand," said Scripps President/CEO Rich Boehne. "As a former sales leader and station general manager, Brian stands out as an executive with the right mix of experience and incurable curiosity required for continued success in a rapidly evolving business."



Lawlor is on the NBC Affiliates Board and is the board liaison to the NBC promotion and NBC News Channel boards. The father of three, he unwinds by participating in marathons and triathlons.