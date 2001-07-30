Lawless to appear on X-Files



Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless, whose show ended its run this

summer, has signed on to appear on the upcoming season of The X-Files,

Variety reports.

Lawless is set to appear on the show's first two episodes. There's a chance

she could do more, but nothing has been decided yet.

The season premiere of X-Files is Nov. 4. Details regarding Lawless'

character are being kept under wraps, Variety reports.