Lawless to appear on X-Files

Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless, whose show ended its run this
summer, has signed on to appear on the upcoming season of The X-Files,
Variety reports.

Lawless is set to appear on the show's first two episodes. There's a chance
she could do more, but nothing has been decided yet.

The season premiere of X-Files is Nov. 4. Details regarding Lawless'
character are being kept under wraps, Variety reports.