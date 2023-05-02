Law&Crime Signs Deal Carriage Deal With National Content & Technology Cooperative

Law&Crime Network said it signed a deal with the National Content & Technology Cooperative that will allow the group’s members to carry the channel.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our agreement with NCTC is another important step to continue our rapid expansion,” said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel of Law&Crime. “We are looking forward to delivering our compelling and unique content to more audiences than ever before.”

The NCTC has 700 member cable and broadband operators.

Law&Crime is carried by a number of pay-TV distributors including Dish and Verizon Fios.

The channel has gotten a boost with its coverage of attention getting trials, including the Johnny Depp, Alex Murdaugh and Gwyneth Paltrow cases.

During the Depp trial, Law&Crime drew more than 1 billion views across all platforms with well over 3.5 million concurrent viewers watching the verdict alone.