Law&Crime Launching Second Syndicated Series ‘Prime Crime’ With Litton

Law&Crime Network said it is launching a second syndicated program, Prime Crime, the week of September 13.

Its first syndicated show, Law&Crime Daily, has been renewed for a second season.

Law&Crime, started by newsman turned media entrepreneur Dan Abrams, works with Litton Entertainment on syndication. Prime Crime is cleared in 50 markets on 61 stations owned by groups including Cox Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Mission Broadcasting and Nexstar Media. Law&Crime Daily is cleared in more than 70 markets.

Prime Crime is hosted and executive produced by attorney Jesse Weber. The weekly show takes a deep dive into sinister crime stories, such as the tale of serial killer Samuel Little. Weber will tell his stories using experts, people involved in the cases, police interrogation tapes, bodycam footage, 911 calls and in-court trial scenes.

“The renewal of Law&Crime Daily shows the appetite for legal analysis and true-crime news as it gives viewers a deep-dive into today’s biggest investigations, and with the launch of Prime Crime, we will continue to provide audiences an insider’s view of some of the most perplexing cases. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Litton Entertainment and expand into new audiences,” said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime Network.

In addition to being syndication to stations, the show are available over streaming and cable on the Law&Crime Network.