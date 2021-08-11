Law&Crime Added to Lineup By TDS Telecommunications
Network now reach nearly 30 million households
Law&Crime network said it reached a distribution agreement with TDS Telecommunications and is now available on TDS and TDS TV Plus.
With the addition of TDS, and other recent pickups by distributors, Law&Crime is now available in nearly 30 million households.
“TDS offers a very impressive feature set and functionality for its video subscribers” said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution and licensing at Law&Crime. “We’re confident that Law&Crime will add great value to the TDS channel lineups while highlighting a programming genre that continues to drive consistent viewership growth.”
Launched by ABC legal correspondent and media entrepreneur Dan Abrams and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime features true crime stories and legal programs.
In addition to pay TV, Law&Crime is available for streaming over the top via YouTube TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, Xumo and TV Plus
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
