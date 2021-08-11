Law&Crime Added to Lineup By TDS Telecommunications

Law&Crime network said it reached a distribution agreement with TDS Telecommunications and is now available on TDS and TDS TV Plus.

With the addition of TDS, and other recent pickups by distributors, Law&Crime is now available in nearly 30 million households.

“TDS offers a very impressive feature set and functionality for its video subscribers” said Alex Kopacz, head of content distribution and licensing at Law&Crime. “We’re confident that Law&Crime will add great value to the TDS channel lineups while highlighting a programming genre that continues to drive consistent viewership growth.”

Launched by ABC legal correspondent and media entrepreneur Dan Abrams and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime features true crime stories and legal programs.

In addition to pay TV, Law&Crime is available for streaming over the top via YouTube TV, Peacock, fuboTV, Sling, Philo, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, Xumo and TV Plus