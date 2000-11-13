Law & Ordertimes three

Just days after NBC execs canceled Dick Wolf's new series

Deadline, they announced a new deal for his third

Law & Order

series.

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

has been given a 13-episode commitment and will debut next season. It will have a shared broadcast window with USA Network-similar to the one in place for

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Rene Balcer, a 10-year veteran of

Law & Order, will serve as executive producer and head writer for

Criminal Intent, which will go into the motives and psychological aspects of crimes, producers say. NBC has already renewed the original

Law & Order

through the 2004-05 season and

Special Victims Unit

through 2001-02.