Law & Ordertimes three
By Staff
Just days after NBC execs canceled Dick Wolf's new series
Deadline, they announced a new deal for his third
Law & Order
series.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
has been given a 13-episode commitment and will debut next season. It will have a shared broadcast window with USA Network-similar to the one in place for
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Rene Balcer, a 10-year veteran of
Law & Order, will serve as executive producer and head writer for
Criminal Intent, which will go into the motives and psychological aspects of crimes, producers say. NBC has already renewed the original
Law & Order
through the 2004-05 season and
Special Victims Unit
through 2001-02.
