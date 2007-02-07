Law & Order's Waterston Backs Populist Primary

Law & Order's Sam Waterston, who has played President Lincoln on stage and small screen, is pushing a populist online effort to pick the next president.

At Unity08.com, Web surfers are encouraged to cast their ballot in the online "primary" for a "bipartisan" presidential ticket.

Waterston was stumping for the effort Wednesday after having kicked it off Feb. 6 on NBC's Hardball with Chris Matthews.

Waterston says this is his first such political foray, pushed by a "broken system" that needs a "third force in the middle to fix it."

Waterston, in a YouTube posting showcased on the site, says he is sick and tired of "back-room deals, spin doctors," and K Street lobbyist corruption," and he isn't going to take it anymore.