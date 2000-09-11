Law & Order Troika

NBC is looking to add a third variation of Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise. Sources confirm the network is in talks to commit to 13 episodes from Studios USA. The project is likely to debut before January.

Studios USA reportedly is seeking a shared broadcast window for the series with its cable partner, USA Networks, similar to the deal it has for Law & Order spinoff, Special Victims Unit. NBC has locked up Law & Order through the 2004-05 season. Special Victims Unit has been locked up through 2002.