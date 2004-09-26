Law & Order: Iraq
By Joel Meyer
Few TV show names sum up the U.S. military’s mission inside Iraq better than Law & Order.
Show creator Dick Wolf sent 400 L&O caps and a pile of DVDs to the troops in Iraq.
Ever conscious of production design, the caps are even camouflage-colored. Perhaps some other shows should follow suit. Will & Grace boots? West Wing-tips? Fear Factor mess kits?
