Law & Order Heads to Japan
Is Law & Order: Samurai in the works?
Well, no, but NBC Universal has struck a deal with distributor Broadmedia Studios for broadcast and basic cable rights to TV and movies in Japan, including off-nets of NBC's Law & Order.
Other TV shows include older library product Miami Vice, Airwolf and Columbo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.