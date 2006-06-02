Law & Order EP Exits

Rene Balcer, executive producer of NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent since its 2001 start, and a 16-year veteran of the L&O franchise, is leaving after failing to come to terms on a new deal.

Co-Executive Producer Warren Leight, who won a Tony Award for Side Man, will replace Balcer, who reportedly left amicably when both sides were unable to agree on his show runner’s salary.

Criminal Intent this fall moves to 9 p.m. Tuesday as a lead-in to companion, Special Victims Unit.