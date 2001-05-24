Law & Order busts Boot Camp

A special edition of Law & Order beat Boot Camp this week, as NBC won another Wednesday night in a walk.

The special Law & Order hit a 6.1 rating, 16 share among adults 18-49 and 16.7 million viewers. Fox's basic training reality series, which has been losing to West Wing, couldn't keep up with Law & Order either, scoring a 5.0/13 with 10.1 million takers. The second hour of Law & Order in its regular slot wrapped thing up with an 8.1/22 with 19.6 million viewers.

NBC hit a 6.1 average rating among 18-49ers on the night, to Fox's 4.2 and ABC's 4.1. NBC drew an average of 15.4 million viewers on the night, to ABC's 10 million. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 13 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco