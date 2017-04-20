Laura Kennedy Promoted to COO of Lionsgate Television Group

Laura Kennedy has been promoted to COO of the Lionsgate Television Group.

In her new post, Kennedy will head up operations, strategy and planning for one of the largest independent TV businesses in the industry. She will also continue to direct M&A activity related to television operations.

Kennedy was one of the deal makers involved in Lionsgate’s $4.4 billion acquisition of Starz.

“Laura has been instrumental in helping us rapidly grow and diversify our television business,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group. “She has a great understanding of where the industry is headed, coupled with the ability to plan the acquisitions and internal growth that will enable us to execute our strategic vision. We expect her to play a valuable role in continuing to build Lionsgate Television into a global content powerhouse.”

Kennedy will report to Beggs.

A 10-year veteran of Lionsgate, Kennedy was previously executive VP of television operations and corporate development. She was involved in the acquisition of stake in Debmar-Mercury, the Pop cable TV channel, Pilgrim Media and Primal Media.

Lionsgate has nearly 90 shows on 40 different networks including Orange Is The New Black, Nashville and Greenleaf.