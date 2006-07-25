Laughs, Crime Win Out

CBS’ comedy and CSI reruns were the top attractions on a low-rated Monday night, when the cumulative rating-point average for the Big Four networks in the key 18-49 demo was an 8.8. CBS’ average for the night was a 2.6/8; CSI: Miami was its highest-rated show with a 3.0 rating/8 share.

But the highest-rated show of the night was Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen, which cooked up a 3.4/9 in the demo from 9-10. The network was second overall with a 2.5/8.

ABC was third with a 2.1/6. Its CMA Music Festival scored an identical number from 9-11.

The Peacock came in at No. 4 with a 1.6/5. Its Treasure Hunters continued to dig up low numbers with a 1.7/5 from 9-10.

UPN and The WB brought up the rear with an 0.8/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.