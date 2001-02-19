Laughing all the way to the bank

Never let anyone say the chairman of the House Banking and Financial Services Committee, Rep. Michael Oxley (R-Ohio), has no sense of humor.

Oxley, last week, sent a letter to National Public Radio "applauding" the service after reading a story in the Washington Post

on NPR's plans to lease the exterior of its headquarters for a billboard. "This is just the kind of innovative thinking that has kept NPR on the cutting edge of noncommercial broadcasting," Oxley wrote. But anyone who follows public broadcasting's tumultuous relationship with House Republicans knows there's got to be a punch line. There is: "When you receive your first check from the agency," Oxley continued, "just send me a little note including the amount. I'll forward it to our friends on the Appropriations Committee, and they can deduct that from your annual handout-I mean, subsidy-I mean, appropriation. Everybody wins!"