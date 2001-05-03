Lauer leaving on annual sweeps stunt

Today Show co-anchor Matt Lauer leaves on his annual whirlwind May sweeps tour of exotic world locales on Friday, reporting from the first of five locations on Monday morning's show.

Lauer's locations remain a secret, as in the past three years, when he has visited Mt. Everest, the Great Wall of China and Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls. NBC claims 210,000 viewers logged onto the Today Web site to choose Lauer's last stop on his current tour from a list including the Matterhorn, Marakech, Mykonos, Amsterdam or Stonehenge.

- Richard Tedesco