Lauder, Clear Channel go 'Beyond Paradise'
Cosmetic maker Estée Lauder Co. has teamed up with Clear Channel Advantage for a new
ad campaign and promotional contest to launch the new fragrance, "Estée Lauder
Beyond Paradise."
Clear Channel media in the campaign includes radio stations, mall media and
outdoor advertising in 14 markets (including New York, Los Angeles and San
Francisco).
The campaign runs Sept. 1-Nov. 3.
