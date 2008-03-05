LATV Signs 30 th Affiliate

Hispanic entertainment network LATV signed its fifth Post-Newsweek Stations partner, as WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., will carry it on a digital channel starting March 20.

WJXT represents LATV’s 30th affiliate since going national last April. Its other Post-Newsweek partners are KPRC Houston, WPLG Miami, WKMG Orlando and KSAT San Antonio. Post-Newsweek has a minority stake in the network.

LATV will air on WJXT’s digital channel 4.3 and on Comcast cable channel 229 in the Jacksonville market.

“LATV offers us the ideal programming fare to reach today’s young, bilingual audience in Jacksonville,” WJXT vice president and general manager John Rafferty said. “With its cool, hip content, Web-based components and on-the-ground national support, we feel that LATV will best serve Jacksonville’s emerging Hispanic market, as well as the hard-to-reach 18- to 34-year-old demographic.”

Last month, LATV announced a deal with KTVU San Francisco.