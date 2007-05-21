LATV Inks Deal With Entravision
The bilingual music LATV announced a 10-market affiliate agreement with Entravision Communications Corporation Entravision will offer a digital multicast of LATV in Albuquerque-Sante Fe, Boston, Corpus Christi, Denver-Boulder, Hartford-New Haven, Laredo, Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-San Luis Obispo, Tampa-St. Petersburg, and Washington, D.C.
"Partnering with Entravision is a milestone for LATV," said LATV president Danny Crowe. "They own one of the most important television station groups in the country and are a powerhouse in Hispanic media with additional properties in radio and outdoor."
Entravision is the largest affiliate group for both Univision and TeleFutura, the company says.
