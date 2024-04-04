LATV Forms New Parent Brand To House Network, Digital, Studio Businesses

Latino Alternative TV (LATV) said it created a new parent brand, LatiNation Media, as its expands its digital media, studio and creative businesses.

LATV’s linear, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) channels serve bilingual and bicultural Latinos in the U.S. with English-language programming.

"My father, Walter Ulloa, started LATV over 20 years ago when it became one of the first bilingual content brands that was — and still is — a Latino-owned business," said LatiNation Media president Bruno Ulloa.

"Fast-forward to 2024, and part of my legacy is now to engineer culturally relevant content for our Gen Z and millennial Latino audience,” Ulloa said. “This responsibility to our community is part of LATV's origin story, and we are committed to continuously expanding the presence of Latinos in visual media. The move to LatiNation is a natural evolution based on our position as the industry leader in American Latino culture.”

Operating under the new umbrella brand will be LatiNation Digital, LatiNation Studio and LatiNation Creative.

The company said the new branding reflects its commitment to innovation and authentic representation of Latino culture.

“LatiNation Media represents not just an expansion but an unprecedented resource for brands wanting to form lasting and impactful connections with today’s most influential audience,” CEO Andres Palencia said.

“The full menu of what LatiNation Media offers includes original content, innovative advertising solutions, and expansive distribution,“ Palencia said. “This pivotal moment marks the culmination of our journey toward launching an all-encompassing media entity powered by authentic bilingual Latino content. It is a true game-changer for the industry.”