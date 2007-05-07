LATV Finds New Affiliates

The Latin music network LATV announced partnerships with a batch of stations, including KVIA El Paso, KRNV Reno, KYMA Yuma/El Centro, KFDA Amarillo and KWES Midland/Odessa, as well as WSJP Puerto Rico, a CW affiliate.

Distributed via digital multicast, the ad-supported LATV also unveiled the new hosts for LATV Live, a three-hour interactive daily program. It’s described as an "edgy town hall-type of show," and is hosted by Alexis de la Rocha, Christiann Castellanos and Guad Venegas.

"With new affiliates coming on weekly and network advertisers signing on, we officially launch today as a true viewing alternative and experience for young bilingual USA," stated president and founder Danny Crowe.

Last month, LATV worked out carriage deals with four Post-Newsweek stations.