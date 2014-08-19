Lattimer Named WQRF Rockford GM

Kelly Lattimer has been named VP and general manager of Fox affiliate WQRF in Rockford, Illinois. She will also oversee WTVO, an ABC affiliate, through Nexstar's operating agreement with Mission Broadcasting. A Rockford native, she starts immediately and reports to Tim Busch, executive VP and co-COO at Nexstar.

Lattimer has been director of sales of Nexstar's Rockford broadcast and digital operations since joining the company in 2008. She was previously general sales manager for the Fox affiliate in Cedar Rapids, KFXA.

"With Kelly's personal and professional longevity in the Rockford market she brings an intimate understanding of the local community to her new role at WQRF," said Busch. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a results-oriented focus and innovative approach to critical functions including station management, sales and marketing, as well as digital and social media integration."

Lattimer said her roots in DMA No. 136 make her "deeply committed" to the local community. "Nexstar's long-term success reflects its core commitment to the local communities it serves across the United States and as Rockford's new GM, I am dedicated to upholding this organization-wide promise," she said. "I will leverage the management experience and relationships forged over my career to build upon the success of our Rockford station and digital operations, while continuing to provide unparalleled service to our local viewers and business partners."