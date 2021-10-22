Latino Public Broadcasting 'American Exile' Premieres on PBS

Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB) and PBS docu-series VOCES, which showcases Latin American talent, will premiere the film American Exile, about two brothers who served in the U.S. military and were threatened with deportation. The film will be available on Friday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

Valente and Manuel Valenzuela served with the military in Vietnam. Fifty years later, the Valenzuelas and thousands of other veterans were served deportation papers. The brothers decided to travel from Colorado to D.C. to ask President Donald Trump for an executive order to end the threat of deportation.

American Exile is produced, directed and edited by John J. Valadez and Carleen Hsu.

American Exile will be available for streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms as well as Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and Vizio.